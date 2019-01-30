Woman escapes Del City apartment fire through window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. – A woman has burst through a window to escape large flames that destroyed several units in her Del City apartment building.

"I was dropping my kids off at the school right behind here,” Shawn Morgan told News 4.

Morgan said, after he dropped off his kids at school near S.E. 44th and Bryant just before 8 Wednesday morning, he encountered the terrifying sight.

"I saw big flames, and then I was coming back around here and, when I was coming back around here to try and make sure that my cousin was safe, the building next to his, not his, but the next one was on fire,” he said.

People who live in the apartment building were forced to wait outside in the bitter cold as they watched the massive flames tear through their home.

"My cousin is okay,” Morgan said. “I was able to get him on the phone. I was just kind of panicking a little bit.”

Because of the large flames, Oklahoma City and Midwest City fire crews were called in to assist Del City crews.

"They have limited resources. So, we gave them about six apparatus from Oklahoma City, which they definitely needed,” said Battalion Chief Shane Williams with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fire officials said, when crews first arrived on scene, heavy flames and thick smoke were pouring out of the first and second floors of the building.

The woman had to do some quick thinking to escape the fire.

"She cut her hand. Supposedly, she knocked out a rear window and climbed out the window to get out,” Williams said.

Neighbors and witnesses, like Morgan, were fearing the worst.

"If anybody was in there, they couldn't have made it out of there, not even with the smoke. I mean like it was horrible,” he said.

However, thankfully, everyone made it out, and there were no serious injuries.

According to fire officials on scene, four units were damaged and two of them are a total loss.