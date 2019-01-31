4 our vets: Oklahoma agency looking to hire more veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma agency that specializes in helping veterans is now looking to hire more veterans within their own centers.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs says it is hoping to get more veterans hired within their own agency.

“The veterans were very vocal about the fact that they wanted veterans in the positions of administration because they can relate better to the administrator and talk about their experiences,” Elliott said.

Doug Elliott, the executive director of the agency, says that most of the positions are administrative work. Employees will help veterans with an array of things like tax exemptions and benefits.

At this point, there are seven centers across the state and many administrators are needed.

For employees who decide that they want to be a long-term care administrator, the agency will work to pay for their certification. Those jobs can pay $90,000 a year.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veteran’s Affairs.