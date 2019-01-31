Agents: Chickasha shooting suspects “planned on killing” victim they ‘never met’

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Agents are investigating a convoluted case involving six people suspected in the murder of a Chickasha man.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were called to the 700 block of W. Choctaw after a body was found near the Dairy Queen. When they arrived, they found the body of 18-year-old Arnold Adams III.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that six suspects have been identified in connection to Adams' murder.

Earlier this week, authorities arrested 20-year-old Troy Jennings, 16-year-old Brooklyn Nelson, 15-year-old Vivian Sanders and 15-year-old Montana Simpson on complaints of first-degree murder.

Agents are still searching for 16-year-old Dmillion Williams and 18-year-old Malcolm Jackson.

Investigators say that while they don't have all the details of the case yet, they learned that Adams' murder was planned ahead of time.

"The occupants of the vehicle knew that not only was a robbery going to take place, but they planned on killing Mr. Adams when they arrived there," OSBI Assistant Special Agent of the Southwest Region Lynn Williams said.

Officials with the OSBI say Dmillion Williams said that he wanted to kill someone with drugs, and Vivian Sanders was able to find Adams through social media.

"None of the occupants actually knew Mr. Adams," Williams said. "He was just a person that Vivian Sanders had contacted on a social media platform."

Williams said that during the robbery, Adams was shot and killed as he tried to run away.

If you have any information about Dmillion Williams or Malcolm Jackson, call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or call the local police.