Candlelight memorial planned for family killed in apartment fire

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A community will come together for a candlelight memorial, grieving the loss of three children and their aunt.

The fire happened before 3 a.m. Sunday at the Quail Ridge Apartments near May and Memorial after the fire department received nearly a dozen 911 calls about the incident.

Three children, two boys and a girl, and a woman, died in the fire.

Officials say Melissa Evans, Paisley Evans, Bently Evans and Carson Nyte did not make it out of their apartment as flames tore through the building.

The children who died all attended school in Guthrie.

The public is invited to Thursday night's vigil, which is being held at Community Church in Guthrie at 7:30 p.m.