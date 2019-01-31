× Deaths on the rise: Flu continues to take hold in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Sooner State continues to be affected by the flu this season as deaths continue to rise.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced the flu has claimed the lives of 21 Oklahomans and led to more than 522 hospitalizations statewide. Most of the deaths occurred in patients who were over the age of 65.

Health department officials say residents in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Cleveland counties are dealing with the highest number of hospitalizations related to the flu.

Experts say there is still time to get a flu shot to avoid the illness.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.

Public health officials recommend following these prevention tips: