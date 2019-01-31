FBI investigating hazardous material found at Lawton apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWTON, Okla. - A hazmat situation in Lawton now has some neighbors on edge.

“As of right now we are treating this with an abundance of caution,” said Andrea Anderson, FBI Oklahoma City division.

According to KSWO, the situation started early Wednesday morning, when Lawton police responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex near 67th and Gore.

The FBI said a narcotics arrest warrant was executed later in the evening. One person has been arrested.

“They came into the residence and located material that was hazardous in nature,” Anderson said.

While investigators aren’t saying exactly what was found in the apartment, multiple agencies have been called in to assist.

“OHP is assisting, Lawton Police Department, Lawton Fire, Office of Emergency Management. We’re all responding to the scene,” Anderson said.

Nearby residents said while the complex has had some issues, it’s never been anything like this. Neighbors usually keep to themselves.

One woman said the man arrested was a renter who has lived in the complex for a few years.

“We do ask the folks that don’t have to come to the area, please stay away if possible. But know that the situation is being handled by appropriate law enforcement,” Anderson said.

The FBI said it’s not looking for any other suspects in the investigation. They’re unsure how long they will be on scene investigating.