× Former state senator ordered to pay over $125,000 in restitution to child sex trafficking victim

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Oklahoma lawmaker sentenced for child sex trafficking has been ordered to pay more than $125,000 in restitution.

Former state Sen. Ralph Shortey is serving a 15 year prison sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in Nov. 2017. Police caught Shortey in March 2017 in a Moore hotel room with a then 17-year-old boy.

The teenager said the two had kissed and “fooled around” when police officers arrived.

The U.S. Attorney’s office had requested a total of $535,000 in restitution to include mental, psychiatric and psychological treatment along with the victim’s estimated lost income resulting from Shortey’s offense.

The victim “did not complete high school, largely because of the trauma and victimization caused by the Defendant. The Social Security Administration calculates that individuals who do not complete high school high lifetime earnings reduced by approximately $410,000, not accounting for inflation,” a filed motion states.

In court Thursday, the judge rejected the argument made for future loss of earnings stating it was “speculative.” He also noted the victim had earned his GED; therefore, he has completed high school.