Live in an apartment? Vital safety tips you should follow that could save lives if there’s a fire, officials say 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is reminding apartment residents of some safety tips that could help save lives.

Recently, an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City claimed the lives of four people – three of those, children.

And, on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters assisted Del City’s fire department with an apartment fire. One woman injured her hand while she escaped out of a window.

Here are tips you can follow to ensure fire safety:

Building fire safety

Don’t prop open exit or stairway doors. These are installed to slow the spread of heat and smoke if there is a fire.

Speak to your apartment manager if you see a damaged smoke alarm, fire extinguisher or an emergency light that has been burned out.

Make sure your apartment has working smoke alarms

Have a smoke alarm inside each sleeping room. Test them every month. Replace the batteries every year. Tell your apartment manager if you think there is a problem with one of your smoke alarms.

Stay calm

In the event of a fire, stay calm. Move to the exit as you have practiced. Call the fire department once you are outside.

If your door feels warm to the touch, do not attempt to open it. Call 911 and tell the dispatcher your apartment number and that you can’t open your door.

Stuff the cracks around the door with towels, rags, bedding or tape. Cover vents.

Wait at a window and signal for help with a flashlight or by waving a white cloth.

If you apartment door is cool to the touch, open it slowly. Stay low and check for smoke or fire in the hallway. If the hallway is safe, follow your building’s evacuation plan.

Never use an elevator to escape a fire. Always use the stairs.

Be prepared

Create an escape plan. Discuss how you will get outside. Practice your plan.

Count the number of doors there are between your apartment and the nearest fire exit. Memorize the number in case you have to find the exit in the dark.

Know where all the exit doors and stairs are on your floor.

Learn you building evacuation plan if you have one. Create and practice an escape plan for your own apartment.

Wait outside for the fire department

Once you are outside, move away from the building. Give firefighters and fire trucks plenty of space.