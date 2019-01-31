Loud booms reported in Chicago area could be ‘frost quakes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Loud booms or banging sounds reported overnight in Chicago might have been cryoseisms, or frost quakes, caused by the brutal cold gripping the Midwest this week, according to WGN.

So, here's how a frost quake happens:

First, the ground has to be saturated with water, like it is in the Chicago area right now with all the snow.

When there's a sudden drop in temperature, the water freezes and expands.

The expansion and pressure build up causes stress on the frozen soil and rocks around it, and creates a boom noise.

Area you hearing loud bangs? Some of those could be Cryoseisms! AKA Frost Quakes! @WGNMorningNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/I3cRIS4hdC — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 30, 2019

When WGN first posted about frost quakes on social media, tons of comments poured in from our viewers about hearing them.

Another viewer commented: "I was up all night thinking it was the pipes, roof or the furnace!"