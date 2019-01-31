× Michael Bublé set to perform in Tulsa this summer

TULSA, Okla. – Grammy-award winning artist Michael Buble’ is set to perform in Tulsa this summer!

Buble’ has completed five sold out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold over 60 million records over the course of his career. He even earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2018.

The BOK Center announced he will be performing on July 15, 2019. The show starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.

According to the BOK Center’s website, tickets start at $68 and go on sale February 11 at 10 a.m.

