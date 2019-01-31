More than 1,000 people attend final community meeting on school closures

OKLAHOMA CITY – A series of public meetings about plans to shut down schools in Oklahoma City have concluded with parents advocating for locations near their homes.

The Oklahoman reports that the Oklahoma City Public Schools district has proposed a realignment project to close around a dozen schools, convert five elementary schools into middle schools, relocate four charter schools and disband the district’s mid-high model.

The meeting Wednesday night was the last of five public forums and drew more than 1,000 people to Northwest Classen High School.

District Superintendent Sean McDaniel vowed to “reinvent” the state’s largest district by aligning facilities and resources with instructional necessities.

All three of McDaniel’s options include school boundaries, grade structures and feeder patterns. He’ll recommend one plan to the school board Feb. 19.