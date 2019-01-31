Oklahoma City becomes ‘Gig City’ with high-speed internet investment

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some Oklahoma City residents may soon realize that their Internet speeds are increasing following an announcement by city leaders on Thursday.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and leaders from Cox Communications announced that the company has made gigabit internet speeds available to the surrounding communities.

Gigabit speeds, which are equal to 1,000 megabits per second, allow users to download 100 songs within three seconds, 1,000 photos in 16 seconds and a two-hour movie in eight seconds.

Cox Communications has made a $10 billion network infrastructure investigation to help Oklahoma City stay ahead of demand.

Cities need widespread high-speed internet access to be great cities. I am thrilled at the major announcement that OKC has now realized a longtime dream: gig speed across the homes & businesses in our city. Thank you, Cox Communications for making this investment in OKC! — Mayor David Holt, January 31, 2019

All Oklahoma City metro citizens now have access to these speeds, making OKC one of the first municipalities in the country to have gigabit speeds available to all customers.