Oklahoma woman charged with deadly shooting of man

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma woman is facing charges in connection with a shooting that claimed a man’s life.

Earlier this month, officers were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 78th St. and Kelley Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of 38-year-old Quaylan Jeffers in front of a nearby home.

According to investigators, Jeffers and 36-year-old Trichell Jones were involved in an altercation at the home when Jeffers was shot.

Jones was arrested at the scene after she admitted to lying about the circumstances of the shooting. She is also a convicted felon, which makes it illegal for her to possess a weapon.

Jones was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in connection to Jeffers' death.