OSBI: Facebook drug transaction was a setup to rob, kill Chickasha teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - More details emerge surrounding the harrowing shooting of 18-year-old Arnold Adams III.

Officials now call it a cold-blooded setup.

Agents statewide continue to search for 16-year-old Dmillion Williams and 18-year-old Malcolm Jackson.

Four were taken into custody: 20-year-old Troy Jennings of Mcloud, 16-year-old Brooklyn Nelson of Oklahoma City, and 15-year-old Vivian Sanders of Newalla were booked into the Grady County Jail. 15-year-old Montana Simpson of Norman was booked into the Caddo County Jail. All four were booked on first-degree murder charges.

Lynn Williams with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says six people all played a role in the death.

"Dmillion wanted to rob somebody of drugs," Williams explains. "He asked Sanders if she knew of someone who had drugs. She contacted Adams through a social platform."

Neither Sanders nor any of the others knew Adams, according to agents.

"They had not ever met and had never been to his residence before," said Williams. "The occupants of the vehicle knew that not only was a robbery going to take place, they planned on killing Mr. Adams when they arrived there."

With Jennings behind the wheel, and Jackson and Simpson along for the ride, the group plotted on Adams' life. On their way there, they picked up an extra gun from Nelson, according to police. Nelson did not accompany them to Chickasha.

Agents say before getting to Adams' house, Dmillion Williams got out of the cab of Jennings' truck and climbed into the bed. Upon their arrival, Adams came outside for what he thought was a drug transaction, according to officials.

"He was visiting with Sanders through the window of the vehicle when Dmillion Williams stood up in the back of the pickup and started shooting at him," explained Williams. "Mr. Adams attempted to flee. He was shot."

Agents say the group took the marijuana from the dying teenager, leaving his body where it was later discovered by his pregnant girlfriend.

If you have any information pertaining to the location of Williams or Jackson please call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or call the local police. The teens are considered armed and dangerous.