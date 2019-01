Update: The child has been found and is safe.

PERRY, Okla. – The Perry Police Department is searching for a missing 4-year-old.

Diesel Miller was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Country Club Drive.

Miller was wearing blue jeans and tennis shoes with an unknown color T-shirt.

If you have any information on the child’s whereabouts, call the Perry PD at 580-336-4422.