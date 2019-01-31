Police: Fugitive in Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are releasing new details after a fugitive from a state prison system halfway house in Oklahoma City allegedly charged at an officer.

On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., an Oklahoma City police officer responded to the area of NW 10th and Villa after receiving a call of a suspicious person in the area.

When the officer, now identified as Officer Brandon Lee, arrived on scene, he saw the suspect, Kirk Dustin Shields, 38, standing in front of a residence with a crowbar in his hand.

Shields took off, running to the east side of the residence with Lee pursuing him. That’s when Shields turned and faced Lee with the weapon in his hand, police said.

Lee used his taser on Shields, but according to police, “this did not stop the suspect and he continued to charge Officer Lee with the weapon in his hand. Officer Lee discharged his firearm and struck the suspect.”

Shields was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was reported as a Department of Corrections escapee that same day.

“Earlier this evening, this individual, the suspect is considered to be a DOC escapee and he had a fight at the Carver Center, is what we’ve been informed. So, right now, he’s in custody,” said Capt. Mathews on Wednesday.

Police say the person in the assault had to be hospitalized as a result of the attack.

Shields was serving time for several charges including burglary, eluding police officer and larceny – auto aircraft or other motor vehicle.

Lee, who has three and a half years of service, will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. He was not injured.