Road rage incident takes terrifying turn after man allegedly shoots at vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot out a man’s back windshield after case of road rage took a terrifying turn.

It happened Monday night near S.E. 89th and Bryant.

Dustin Gregg told News 4 it all happened so fast. Gregg said he was trying to turn into his neighborhood when things took a turn for the worse.

“On my way to pull into the trailer park, this guy pulls out and swerves his car at me. So, I waved my hands up like, what are you doing man?” Gregg said.

Gregg said that’s when the man got out of his car, pulled out a gun and pointed it through his window at Gregg’s head.

The suspect then allegedly said “What do you think about this mother F*****?”

“Aims it at my head and I just punched the gas and before his arm left the window, he put one through the back of the windshield. And as I was driving, he put two more through the back of the windshield as I was driving off,” Gregg said.

The bullets narrowly missed Gregg. However, his back windshield is now shattered.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6’2 in height, weighs around 165 pounds and is believed to be around 35 years old. He was last seen driving a tan four-door vehicle, possible a Lincoln town car.

Call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you have information that could lead to an arrest.