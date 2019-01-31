Scissortail Park months behind schedule, but gearing up for a major open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A state of the art park with a $132 million price tag is running a few months behind schedule now, but the designers behind the MAPS 3 Scissortail Park say it's well worth the wait.

Thursday night they were touting the layout and some of the massive features of the 70-acre park in the works.

The northern half of the park was slated to be finished in June, but they now say they're hoping for late September.

"It was such a wet winter that we had, it`s been hard for them to get out in the mud and pour concrete and do things like that," said vice president of marketing for Scissortail Park and Myriad Gardens Jim Vidmar.

But once it's open, people will have an array of outdoor options, from the skate rink, paddle boats on the expansive lake, concerts and shows at the 15,000 person great lawn (about six times the size of the lawn at Myriad Gardens), a rock wall and water feature for kids, and many others.

Over the past year, some have expressed concerns over public transportation to and from the park.

"Embark addressed that, there`s a number of stops around the park," Vidmar said. "We have the only dual double-sided streetcar stop."

One woman also questioned the safety at the large park.

"That was one good thing I found out, 24/7 security out here," said Sherry Spencer. She said she's bee thrilled with the growth the city has seen and it more than excited for the new addition to arrive.

"I like the fact of proving people wrong that there`s nothing to do in Oklahoma," Spencer said. "I like the fact that there is plenty to do in Oklahoma."