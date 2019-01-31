× Suspect on the run following robbery at north Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are searching for an accused robbery suspect.

It started when police responded to the Circle K near NW 63rd and Broadway Thursday at around 3:30 a.m.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, a suspect threatened the clerk with a gun, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and took off.

Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras.

A clerk and customer were inside the store at the time, but no one was injured.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and have not released a suspect description at this time.