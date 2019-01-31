SWOSU community in mourning after freshman football player dies suddenly

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – The Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) community is in mourning after the sudden death of a freshman football player on Tuesday.

According to family, Jackson Wilhite, a freshman kicker for the SWOSU Football team, passed away from an “unrecoverable seizure.”

The SWOSU Athletics Department says Wilhite graduated from Norman North High School last May and enrolled at SWOSU in August, where he quickly won the starting kicker position during fall camp. He appeared in nine games for the Bulldogs last fall, connecting on 20-of-21 extra point attempts and 3-of-6 field goals.

“Since arriving at SWOSU in August, Jackson embraced being a Bulldog and was a model student-athlete while competing for our football team,” SWOSU Athletic Director Todd Thurman said. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Jackson’s family to help comfort them following this sudden loss.”

“Jackson Wilhite was a fine young man who I had the pleasure to meet,” SWOSU President Randy Beutler said. “The SWOSU community is saddened by this tragic loss, and we know this is a very hard time for all of Jackson’s family and friends. We extend condolences to all.”

Funeral services for Jackson are pending.