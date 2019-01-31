× Traffic alert: Lane closures expected along southbound I-35

MOORE, Okla. – Drivers who are traveling along I-35 on Thursday night may want to leave a little early or find another route.

Beginning at 8 p.m., southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed down to one lane between 4th and 34th St. near Moore. Also, the ramp at 19th St. will be closed.

However, all the lanes will be back open in time for the Friday morning commute.

Experts say drivers should expect more lane closures in the future as construction continues on the 34th St. bridge.