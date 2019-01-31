Walmart turning to robots to increase efficiency with cleaning floors, checking inventory

GLENPOOL, Okla. – One of the largest companies in the country is testing out how robots can improve efficiency at stores across the nation, including stores in Oklahoma.

Anne Hatfield, a communications spokeswoman for Walmart, told the Tulsa World that the pilot program for janitorial robots began last February in Glenpool.

“They’re helping to remove the tedious, time-consuming tasks for our store staffs,” Hatfield said. “The floor scrubbers will free up our staff to help customers.”

Now, the new robotic janitors will be in stores in Tulsa, Muskogee, Norman, Owasso, Glenpool, Sand Springs and Tahlequah.

Officials say there are also plans to test out shelf scanners that can check inventory in eight Oklahoma stores.