Westbrook and Griffin Named All-Star Game Reserves

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin were among those named as NBA All-Star Game reserves on Thursday.

It’s Westbrook’s eighth NBA All-Star Game and fifth in a row.

Griffin, the former OU star, is making his sixth appearance and first since 2015.

The Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars will be put into a pool and teams will be chosen by the two captains, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The teams will be chosen next Thursday, February 7.

The All-Star Game is Sunday, February 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.