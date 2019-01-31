Westbrook and Griffin Named All-Star Game Reserves

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder moves down the court in the first quarter against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin were among those named as NBA All-Star Game reserves on Thursday.
It’s Westbrook’s eighth NBA All-Star Game and fifth in a row.
Griffin, the former OU star, is making his sixth appearance and first since 2015.
The Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars will be put into a pool and teams will be chosen by the two captains, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The teams will be chosen next Thursday, February 7.
The All-Star Game is Sunday, February 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.