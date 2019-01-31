Woman arrested after crashing pickup into Ardmore deli days before it opens

ARDMORE, Okla. – Police in Ardmore say a woman was arrested after she drove through a deli just days before it was supposed to open.

“Oh my goodness, we’re opening in two days,” said Stephen Lee, Vice President of Operations for The Saxton Group, which operates the deli. “There’s a lot of awe and shock to the whole thing.”

According to KXII, just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, driver Essence Franklin, 20, crashed a pickup into the front of the McAlister’s Deli.

“Right now, it’s about the front facade,” Lee said. “We’ve got to replace the glass front and it’ll be a temporary structure. For now, it’ll be a plywood front.”

Captain Keith Ingle with the Ardmore Police Department says the ordeal started at another restaurant in town.

“They had a couple of subjects in their business that were making threats and seemed to be under the influence of something and then they left in a white vehicle,” Ingle said.

Shortly after, officers were called to the deli for a crash involving the same vehicle.

Police say drugs may have played a role in the incident.

“She [Franklin] was driving under the influence of possible drugs and she was also found to be in possession of marijuana as well,” Ingle said.

There were passengers in the car, but no other information has been released.

An event Thursday night at McAlester’s Deli has been canceled.

“It’s extensive damage for sure but right now it’s really not about the cost for us, we’re glad everybody is safe,” Lee said.

A U.S. Cellular store was also damaged.

Lee says the deli still plans on hosting their grand opening on Friday at 10:30 a.m.