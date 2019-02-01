× 35 adoptions free Saturday at OKC Animal Welfare

OKLAHOMA CITY – The first 35 pet adoptions Saturday at OKC Animal Welfare will be free thanks to a donor celebrating a 35th birthday.

The event begins at noon at OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th Street, with fees for the first 35 adoptions covered by the donor.

There will also be games for all and prize packs for the donors.

All adoptable pets at Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms, microchipped and spayed or neutered.

Visit okc.gov/animalwelfare to search for adoptable or lost pets and other details.