4 the Weekend: Chocolate and Science Museum Oklahoma

We can only dream about a day at the pool right now, but a good place to do that is at the Pool and Spa Show at Oklahoma State Fair Park.

It’s all weekend, and admission is free.

Fun isn’t just for kids at Science Museum Oklahoma.

It’s time for an adults-only night at the museum, called SMO-21.

Cosmic-Con is the theme for tonight’s event from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

It’s $25 at the door, and you must be admitted before 7:30.

The Yukon Chocolate Festival is from one to 3 p.m. tomorrow at the Dale Robertson Center.

Tickets are between $8 and $15 for chocolate tasting, and all proceeds benefit Yukon Friends of the Park, and Ladies Library Club.