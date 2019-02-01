Beloved Bricktown restaurant to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The end of an era: after 25 years serving the Bricktown community, the Chelino's along the canal is closing its doors.

"The last 7 years have been pretty tough - we've been trying to keep it open you know. bricktown is always changing and what not, there's a ton of new restaurants that people want to try out and everything," says Guadalupe Garcia, the owner's son.

The family says this was an agonizing decision to make.

The restaurant will serve its last meals tomorrow, February 2, before closing its doors for good.

