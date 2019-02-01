× Bye-bye birdie? Bird Scooters posts farewell to OKC in app

OKLAHOMA CITY – Bird Scooters are flying the OKC coop.

The electric scooter company has said so long to Oklahoma City streets via their app.

“OKC, we had a good ride. Goodbyes are no fun. Thank you for believing in our vision of a world with fewer cars and cleaner air. We’re working hard to see you again soon.”

They did not mention the reason for leaving the area, however, in August, city leaders in Oklahoma City approved an ordinance that put rules in place for electric scooter companies.

The ordinance would require companies to have revocable permits defining the areas where they would park the scooters each day before 7 a.m. The city also has the right to require the licensee to use GPS technology creating a virtual boundary, which would prevent the scooters from being used in prohibited areas.

However, officials say an ordinance for riders was already in place.

Riders can’t use a scooter on a sidewalk or trail. Bike lanes and streets are OK.

Riders must follow normal traffic rules, like stopping at stop lights and stop signs.

Riders must always yield to pedestrians. Watch for pedestrians coming out of buildings or from between parked cars.

Riders are encouraged to park the scooters close to the curb, or next to a bike rack. Please don’t block the sidewalk, especially in places that would make it difficult for a person with disabilities to use the sidewalk.

Riders are encouraged to follow guidelines and instructions from the scooter business.

Several other cities, like Norman and Stillwater, have also taken action against the scooters.