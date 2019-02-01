× Dozens of Oklahomans camp out for free dental clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dozens of Oklahomans spent the night at State Fair Park in order to secure their spot for a free two-day dental clinic.

The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is hosting a free two-day dental clinic for people of all ages in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say dental professionals will be offering a variety of services like cleanings, fillings, extractions, root canals on front teeth and limited ways to improve their smile at no cost to patients.

The crowd started lining up on Thursday night, even though the first treatment wasn’t scheduled to occur until 5 a.m. on Friday.

“It’s great for people and I don’t mind waiting in the cold and I think it’s awesome. I hope they do it every year,” said Roberta Messina, who said she had been waiting since 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“I haven’t been able to afford to get my teeth worked on in years and this is a good opportunity. I don’t care how late it was, I was gonna come out here to get my teeth worked on,” said Mary Hightower, who was also waiting since 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Patients are being seen on a first-come, first-served basis so many people decided to spend more than 12 hours in line to make sure they were seen.

On Friday morning, organizers told News 4 that the clinic was already at capacity. They say anyone who comes in on Friday will be told to come back at 10 p.m. to line up for Saturday’s clinic.