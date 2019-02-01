× Fire danger on the rise as temperatures climb this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many people may be outside enjoying the warmer temperatures this weekend, officials warn that you should take precautions because fire danger is on the rise.

Oklahoma Forestry Services says it expects increased wildfire danger in the panhandle and parts of western Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon.

Warm, dry and windy conditions elevate the risk, and officials warn that anything that can cause a spark should be closely watched.

“Sunday’s elevated fire conditions are a reminder that we are heading into the time of year when we typically see increased wildfire occurrence,” said Oklahoma Forestry Services Director and State Forester Mark Goeller. “I encourage all Oklahomans to be aware of conditions and make fire prevention a top priority.”

If you see suspicious smoke or fire, you should immediately call 911.

Also, avoid burning debris or other activities like outdoor welding or building unattended campfires. Homeowners can make their homes more defensible by moving trash, debris and other flammable items a safe distance away from the home.