Fire officials working to identify two people who ran from burning home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire officials in Oklahoma City are working to identify two people who ran from a burning home.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, firefighters were called to a home near S.W. 15th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Flames caused a lot of damage to the home, which fire officials said was abandoned and had no working utilities. However, officials say two people ran out of the home as firefighters were forcing their way inside the building.

Once crews made their way inside, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home. They believe the fire was possibly started by someone who was trying to stay warm.

Right now, investigators are working to identify those people. At this point, they say those people are not the owners of the home.