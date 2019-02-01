× High school teacher in small Oklahoma town charged with eight felonies

SWEETWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school teacher is in hot water following an investigation into allegations involving high school students.

According to KECO-FM, 29-year-old Cameron Gladd is a science teacher and assistant coach at Sweetwater High School.

Between the summer of 2018 and this past month, he’s accused of having sexual contact of some sort with two different students.

He is now facing three charges of sexual battery, two counts of forcible oral sodomy, rape by instrumentation, violation of an Oklahoma statute via a computer and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

He is currently out of jail on a $100,000 bond.