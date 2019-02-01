× House fire near OKC Stockyards injures woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters are in the midst of extinguishing a house fire near the Oklahoma City Stockyards that burned the woman who lived inside.

Oklahoma City Fire crews were called to a house in the 1300 block of S Youngs Blvd. Friday night and officials say flames were visible upon arrival.

One woman escaped the flames, but not without burns.

She was transported to a local hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the house is a total loss.