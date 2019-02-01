Humane society rescues 53 dogs from foreclosed Oklahoma home

TULSA, Okla. – Dozens of dogs are now seeking a new home after they were rescued from a foreclosure property in Tulsa.

The Humane Society of Tulsa said they rescued 53 dogs from a rural home in Beaver County. Officials say they were saved just one day before animal control was scheduled to come in and euthanize the animals.

“They were told that they would be locked out of the property and that all of the dogs would be euthanized if they weren’t gone,” Ashley Villines, with the humane society, told KJRH.

Rescuers say it took 12 hours to save the dogs and bring them to safety.

All the dogs were well fed, and all of them lived in outdoor kennels.