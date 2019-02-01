× Man arrested for devastating fire that damaged dozens of apartments

TULSA, Okla. – As families try to pick up the pieces following a devastating fire, an arrest has been made.

Dozens of Oklahoma families were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Tulsa last month.

Now, a man has been arrested in connection to the blaze.

Police say Roosevelt Tolon was seen setting a pile of clothes on fire inside a vacant unit at the Leisure Manor Apartments.

Tolon reportedly told police that he started the fire by using alcohol, toilet paper and a lighter.

He was taken into custody for the fire and an outstanding warrant.

Although no one was injured by the blaze, 40 adults and 20 children were temporarily displaced.