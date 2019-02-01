‘Most romantic restaurants:’ See which Oklahoma City spots made the list

OKLAHOMA CITY – Romance might be on your mind with Valentine’s Day on the horizon, and a couple of Oklahoma restaurants have been named some of the most romantic in the country.

On Friday, Yelp released its ‘Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants of 2019’ and two Oklahoma City restaurants made the list.

Paseo Grill in Oklahoma City ranked 64th on the list, followed by Cheever’s Cafe in Oklahoma City at 68th.

Yelp says they identified restaurants with a large number of reviews that mentioned the words ‘romantic,’ ‘Valentine’s Day’ and ‘date night,’ and then ranked those spots using several other factors.