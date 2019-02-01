Neighbors say man found dead in quiet Oklahoma City neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating what started as a suspicious death, now being called a homicide after the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the front yard of a southeast Oklahoma City home.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home near S.E. 31st and Durland.

"Three shots of the pistol. First two and next, three,” Mari Valencia told News 4. "My daughter, she's 16 years old and she said, 'Mom, mom, what happened?! What happened?' And I said we got somebody dead over there because the police have stayed a long time.”

According to police, a woman discovered a man's body in her front yard. An hour before that, she called police the first time about a man driving erratically in front of her home as well.

Neighbors, like Valencia who lives next door to the crime scene, woke up to that chaos.

"When officers arrived, they did find someone out there who was deceased. He appeared to have been shot to death,” Msgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

There was also a shattered window across the street from the body and some clothes in the road. Police are investigating whether or not those are related to the man’s death.

"It's bad because I like the neighborhood,” Anna Plasceaia, another neighbor, said.

Plasceaia said she is heartbroken by what is now the 9th homicide of 2019.

"The neighborhood is quiet, regularly,” Plasceaia said.

There have been no arrests in this case.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.