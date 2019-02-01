OK County Commissioner, West OKC Rotary Club donate almost 200 coats to Warmth 4 Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Coat reinforcements showing up right on time.

The West OKC Rotary Club and Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan collected, bagged, and hauled in close to 170 coats to keep our neighbors warm.

Maughan said, “I think this is our 8th time to do it.”

Rotary Club members recruited family and friends, and put coat drop off boxes at their work.

“It was a great thing that especially our customer base came in and said I'm looking for a place to give these cause I've had them forever and somebody needs to use these,” Todd Krout added.