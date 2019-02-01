Oklahoma community asking for birthday cards for woman’s 100th birthday

CORN, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is getting ready to celebrate a big milestone for one resident, but is asking for a little bit of help.

Corn Heritage Village & Rehabilitation Center says Linda Stobbe will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Feb. 20.

While plans are already in the works for a party with family and friends, organizers are asking the community for a little bit of assistance.

The center is hoping to collect 100 birthday cards for Linda in honor of her big day.

If you would like to wish her a happy birthday and send a card, you can address it to:

Linda Stobbe c/o Corn Heritage Village

PO Box 98

Corn, Oklahoma 73024