Police investigating armed robbery of convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – An armed suspect is on the run after a robbery at a convenience store early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Circle K, near N.W. 63rd and Broadway, following a reported robbery.

According to authorities, the alleged suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and told him to get on the floor.

Investigators say the suspect then walked up to the clerk, handed them a bag and demanded money.

“At this time, investigators are working to try and get him identified and see exactly what’s on surveillance video. A lot of these businesses now have the very modern surveillance systems,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Right now, police do not have a good description of the suspect.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the armed robbery.