Police: Man found shot to death in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Homicide investigators are searching for clues following a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Officials tell News 4 that it all started around 4 a.m. on Friday when a woman near S.E. 31st and Durland heard squealing tires outside her home. A short time later, she says she went outside and found the body of a man.

Authorities say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, which led to his death.

Homicide investigators are at the scene, but they have not been able to find anyone who witnessed the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.