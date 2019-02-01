× Streetcar fares in Oklahoma City take effect Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s new streetcar system is adopting a seven-day schedule beginning this month in an effort to improve consistency and reliability of service.

The Oklahoman reports the decision comes as Embark transit prepares to collect a base fare of $1 for a one-hour pass or $3 for a 24-hour pass starting Saturday. A half-off deal will run throughout February for passes bought on the mobile app.

The streetcar debuted in December with plans for regular service Monday through Saturday and limited, event-driven operations on Sundays.

Transit authorities ran the system on Sundays for the first seven weekends at Mayor David Holt’s insistence.

Streetcars will operate 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays through March after a break this weekend to get traffic signal priority equipment functioning.