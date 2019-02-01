Student who was forced to sit in hallway now honored with statue at OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma university is honoring a civil rights pioneer.

On Thursday, Oklahoma State University unveiled a statue of Nancy Randolph Davis.

Davis was the first African-American student to attend Oklahoma A&M College, which later became OSU.

She earned her bachelor’s degrees from Langston University in 1948 before enrolling at OSU in 1949. During that time, she was required to sit in the hallway outside a classroom.

Her fellow students complained until Davis was allowed to have a seat in the classroom.

Davis eventually went on to teach home economics in Oklahoma high schools for 43 years.

She died in 2015 at the age of 88.

In 2018, the state named a three-mile stretch of I-35, just west of Stillwater, in her honor.