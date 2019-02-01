× Taco Bueno offering Groundhog Day ‘Golden Ticket Deal’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Prepare to channel your inner Bill Murray with Taco Bueno’s Groundhog Day deal: guests who make a purchase from Taco Bueno tomorrow, February 2, will receive a Golden Ticket to enjoy the same purchase throughout February.

The sweet deal is that each repeat purchase will be 50% off the initial paid amount. Offer good at all participating restaurants. Exclusions may apply.

“Our Groundhog Day deal is one that we’re sure fans won’t mind experiencing again and again,” said Melissa Powers, Director of Marketing for Taco Bueno. “From our freshly made tacos and burritos to combo meals and platters, guests get to choose how they will savor the savings in February. No matter what the groundhog sees on February 2, our forecast is that fans are in for a delightful and delicious month.”

To get your hands on the Groundhog Day Golden Ticket, simply visit Taco Bueno on Groundhog Day, February 2, and purchase your meal of choice. The Golden Ticket will provide a 50% discount on that same purchase throughout February 2019. So, choose wisely!

The Golden Ticket discount may be applied at any participating Taco Bueno only during the promotional period, which is February 3-28, 2019.

One offer per guest.

Guests must provide original February 2nd receipt plus the Golden Ticket to redeem the offer during the month of February.

“February is, after all, also the month of love. What better way for us to show fans our love for them and for them to show us how much they love our authentic Tex-Mex food. They can redeem this offer as often as their hearts desire,” added Powers.