Thousands of customers impacted by gas line explosion in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Tens of thousands of customers in Tulsa are without natural gas following an explosion on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses in midtown Tulsa tell KJRH they heard a loud noise and saw smoke pouring from a construction site near 21st and Memorial.

Immediately, authorities began knocking on doors to evacuate homes and businesses in the area.

Many neighbors, like Adam Ledbetter, had just returned home from work when he was forced to leave his house.

“They told me that I needed to go ahead and get the animals out and evacuate as soon as I could. Police said the whole neighborhood was going to be evacuated,” Ledbetter said.

The explosion also caused about 2,000 power outages nearby and even blew out the windows of at least one vehicle that was driving in the area.

Late Thursday night, officials said some homeowners were being allowed to return home.