University building state-of-the-art shooting sports complex

GOODWELL, Okla. – Crews are building a state-of-the-art shooting sports complex at an Oklahoma university.

Officials with Oklahoma Panhandle State University say that work is continuing on a state-of-the-art shooting sports complex at the university in Goodwell.

The centerpiece building at the complex will be named the John D. Groendyke Wildlife Conservation Center, honoring the longtime member of the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission who made a generous donation to the building fund.

Groendyke said the shooting complex “will do great things for Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and it will do a lot of great things to support the hunting, fishing, archery shooting and all of the outdoor sports that the Wildlife Department, and a lot of the youth that are out here today, support.”

“This range is going to teach people that this part of our heritage … is something to be proud of, and it can make us all better if we use it right,” said OPSU President Tim Faltyn.

The university recently added shooting sports teams to its athletic lineup. In addition to sports teams, the Wildlife Department will be able to use the complex for educating the public about safe firearms use, responsible hunting practices and more.