Yukon woman arrested for child abuse, drug charges

YUKON, Okla. – The Yukon Police Department arrested a woman for child abuse and drug charges after she took the child to the hospital for a fall.

Kassidy Kilgore, 23, was charged with child abuse and neglect, possession of a controlled/dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Canadian Valley Integris Hospital after hospital staff found suspicious injuries on a 3-year-old being treated for a fall from a table.

Investigators found that Kilgore’s story did not match the injuries on the child.

She was placed under arrest and was charged with several offenses after an investigation by Yukon Police Detectives.

The 3-year-old was placed in care of a grandmother and the Department of Human Services opened a separate investigation.