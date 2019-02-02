× Happy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says a beautiful spring it will be

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Punxsutawney Phil sat in Gobbler’s Knob this morning and decided that we will see spring.

Reminder:

If he sees his shadow, he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his hole.

If the day is cloudy and shadowless, he takes it as a sign of spring and stays above ground.

According to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Phil’s predictions are right 100% of the time

Phil left his burrow around 6:25 a.m. where he observed the weather conditions and looked for his shadow, then made his prediction for the remainder of winter.

In 1886, Groundhog Day first appeared in the Punxsutawney newspaper, but there is no record of his prediction. The following year brought the first official trek to Gobbler’s Knob (he did not see his shadow that year).

Phil aka Seer of Seers, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, Weather Predictor Extraordinaire, National Treasure and Most Photographed Pennsylvanian, has lead an extraordinary life. The marmot has met President Reagan, Oprah, and even has his own movie starring Bill Murray.

The town has been celebrating since Friday and will continue all the way until Sunday afternoon.