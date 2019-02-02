ODOC searching for 8-year fugitive

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for an Oklahoma City man who has been a fugitive for over 8 years.

Parolee James Dick stopped checking in with his probation and parole officer out of the Central District in Oklahoma City in October 2010.

Dick, 48, was serving time for felony drug possession and manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance convictions out of Oklahoma County.

He is described as white, 6-feet tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.