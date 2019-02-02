× OKCFD responding to reported house fire with someone trapped inside

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City with someone reportedly trapped inside.

Fire crews were called to the 15700 block of Sharon Ln. just before noon Saturday.

Person trapped inside remains unconfirmed at this time. Pets have also been reported to be inside.

Crews attacking the fire and searching for the person and pets.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.